Body of Bruce Maynor Jr. found Wednesday off St. George Island

The body of a Thomasville, Georgia man who was swept away Sunday while rescuing a boy from the rough surf at the St. George Island public beach was found Wednesday evening about 2 miles away from where he went under.
29 year old Bruce Maynor Jr. went into the rough surf just before noon on Sunday to rescue a 12 year old family member who was caught in the dangerous water.
The boy managed to get back to the beach safely, but Maynor was pulled out and disappeared in the high waves.
A search was conducted for almost 4 days until Maynor's body was found just after 7 o'clock Wednesday evening off the beach at 11th street west on St. George Island.
A homeowner in the area spotted Maynor's body and contacted the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department who retrieved the body from the water.
Maynor's body has since been taken to Tallahassee.
A number of groups and private citizens spent days looking for Maynor, who is being called a hero for sacrificing his life to save the boy.
The St. George Island volunteer Fire Department and 1st responders unit were joined by helicopters from Bay county and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Sheriff's officials and private citizens walked the beaches and private boats searched the water.
Private shrimp boats also trawled the area with nets.
A Gofundme site has been set up toe help Maynord's wife and children.
You can find the link on this story at oysterradio.com.
https://www.gofundme.com/amber-maynor-and-kids
http://live.oysterradio.com/