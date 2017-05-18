Commissioner Putnam Seeks Nominations for Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam today announced that the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for the class of 2018. The Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame honors men and women who have made lasting contributions to Florida agriculture. More information, nomination forms and a list of past inductees are available atFloridaAgHallofFame.org. Nominations must be submitted by September 1, 2017.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services partners with the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame Foundation each year to recognize outstanding individuals nominated by Florida’s agricultural community. Inductees will be honored at the annual banquet during the Florida State Fair in February.
Nominations should be mailed to the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame at 100 South Mulrennan Rd., Valrico, Fla. 33594; Phone 813-230-1918.
