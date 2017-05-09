Fishermen can now comment on saltwater fisheries in Florida at new website

The FWC has created a new webpage at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments where you can keep track of items expected to be discussed by the Commission in future meetings and provide your thoughts on fishery management in state waters.
Currently, the FWC is collecting comments on the statewide management of cobia, sheepshead and tripletail, as well as goliath grouper, flounder, spotted seatrout, trap fisheries and shrimp.
Staff are also collecting comments on gray triggerfish and gag grouper in Gulf state waters.
For more information or to comment on any of those fisheries, just go to the website at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments
