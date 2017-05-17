Florida Department of Corrections Honors Fallen Officers and Employees

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. – Today, Florida Department of Corrections (FDC)’ Secretary Julies Jones and Department Leadership honored fallen correctional officers and employees during the Department’s annual wreath laying ceremony at Wakulla Correctional Institution.
Secretary Julie Jones said, “Our members courageously put their lives on the line in pursuit of public safety every day. During this ceremony, we take time to remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while dedicating their lives to protecting Florida’s communities. This year, we honor two fallen members of our team, Sergeant Jorge Ramos and Karan Smith. It is heartbreaking to lose anyone who has taken an oath to bravely and selflessly serve the Department and the State of Florida. We are forever grateful for their service.”
During the ceremony, the Department honored Sergeant Jorge Ramos, South Florida Reception Center, and Systems Project Consultant Karan Smith, Reception and Medical Center. Sergeant Ramos had nearly 9 years of service and Karan Smith served 17 years with the Department. The Wardens from the respective institutions were presented with a display containing the agency’s flag to be delivered to their families. The names of these members are engraved on the Fallen Officer Memorial.
