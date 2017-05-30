Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Florida prepares Summer Breakspots to provide food and fun for Florida children
The state is getting ready to kickoff the 2017 Summer BreakSpot program, which offers free nutritious meals, recreational fun and educational activities for eligible children under 18 at more than 4200 locations across Florida.
Last year the program provided more than 16 million meals to children throughout the summer.
Summer BreakSpot is part of the national Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered in Florida by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
In the past there have been five locations for the Summer breakspots in Franklin County.
They include the old Apalachicola High School and the Apalachicola Bay Charter School in Apalachicola, the Learning Center and the nest program site at the Franklin county School and the nest program site at the Carrabelle Municipal Complex.
You can find the location closest to you by going on-line to www.summerfoodflorida.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/