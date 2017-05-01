Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

STARSKY and his brother HUTCH are 8 month old Dachshund mixes. They are both very social little guys with happy demeanors and brimming with personality. Both our boys are heartworm negative, neutered and ready for their forever home. We would love to adopt them together but it's not essential since they are still pups. 850-670-8417
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
