Franklin County imposes county-wide burn ban

The Franklin county Commission has issued a county-wide burn ban.
The burn ban was issued as part of a Local State of Emergency because of drought conditions in Franklin County.
The burn ban includes outdoor fires and outdoor burning devices.
All burning of yard debris is prohibited.
People can continue to use gas and charcoal grills but if you use charcoal remember to thoroughly extinguish your briquetes with water after use.
Franklin county has not received any significant rainfall in recent weeks, putting the ounty at moderate risk for wildfires.
Florida is currently facing one of its most active fire seasons in years.
So far nearly 2200 wildfires have burned over 170,000 acres in Florida this year, with 127 active wildfires burning as of Monday.
If you have questions about the burn ban, you can contact the Franklin County Emergency Management Office at 653-8977, or visit their website at franklinemergencymanagement.com.
