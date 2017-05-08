(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement
Weekly Report
April 28, 2017 through May 4, 2017
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Nichols and Bear Biologist Green responded to a homeowner who was leaving crushed bread pieces and birdseed in his backyard. Two black bears were using this as a food source. A few days earlier, Lieutenant Clark and Bear Biologist Green spoke to the homeowner at length about removing the food attractant. The homeowner admitted the bears ate the bread and birdseed. The neighborhood is experiencing daily encounters with the two bears. Officer Nichols’ inspection of the homeowner’s back yard revealed more bread and birdseed were placed on the ground. Further, the homeowner had a flatbed trailer in the driveway loaded with expired loaves of bread. The homeowner was issued a notification of non-compliance letter for the violation.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Officer Pettey attended the annual meeting of the La Floresta Perdida hunt club, which manages more than 40,000 acres of land. Approximately 50 people were in attendance and Officer Pettey answered hunting related questions and discussed issues different club members had this past season.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Nichols provided police presence and public safety at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park for Earth Day. More than a dozen different environmental organizations and agencies participated. The park provided nature activities, games, animals, face painting and booths as well as food, music and fun. Approximately 1,000 people attended the event.
