Tuesday, May 30, 2017

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

Clean Bird Feeders Help to Protect Cardinals

Cardinal on Bird Feeder

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has received reports of sick and dead cardinals in north Florida from concerned residents who have bird feeders. Cleaning bird feeders can decrease the potential for spreading diseases.
If you have bird feeders, take the time to follow the guidelines to minimize the risk of disease transmission.
If you observe dead cardinals or other dead songbirds in your yard, remove your bird feeders for a period of at least two weeks. Report your observations to the wild bird mortality surveillance system

New on MyFWC.com/Research

Social Media Corner

Lobster Video

 New on YouTube:
Have you ever wondered where the lobster on your plate came from? Our new video breaks down the complex life cycle of a Caribbean spiny lobster and the journey many lobsters take through the Caribbean to the Florida Keys.

Fish ID Workshop

New on Flickr:
FWRI biologists help law enforcement officers sharpen their fish identification skills.

Octopus FB

From Facebook:
A permitted sea turtle monitor found this rare blanket octopus (Tremoctopus violaceus) washed up on Delray Beach while surveying for
sea turtle nests. 

Instagram Favorite

Amberjack
 On a recent trip, FWC researchers caught and outfitted 15 amberjack with internally implanted acoustic tags and externally affixed yellow dart tags. The acoustic tags emit an ultrasonic identification number that is detected and logged by submerged acoustic receivers throughout the Keys, Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean as part of the iTAG and FACT arrays. Anglers can help with this study by reporting a recaptured fish’s tag number, length, date and location of recapture to the 
FWC tag return hotline at 1-800-367-4461.


Our Mission

Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.


