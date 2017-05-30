FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

|
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has received reports of sick and dead cardinals in north Florida from concerned residents who have bird feeders. Cleaning bird feeders can decrease the potential for spreading diseases.
If you have bird feeders, take the time to follow the guidelines
to minimize the risk of disease transmission.
If you observe dead cardinals or other dead songbirds in your yard, remove your bird feeders for a period of at least two weeks. Report your observations to the wild bird mortality surveillance system
.