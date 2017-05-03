Get the details about Florida hunting opportunities

May
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Spring and summer hog hunting opportunities on public land
See where you can hunt hogs on wildlife management areas this spring and summer. These weekend opportunities start in early May.
Wild pigs occur in all of Florida's 67 counties within a wide variety of habitats, but they prefer oak-cabbage palm hammocks, freshwater marshes and sloughs, pine flatwoods, and more open agricultural areas. They usually travel in small family groups or alone. Wild pigs eat a variety of plants and animals and feed by rooting with their broad snouts. They may disturb the soil and ground cover vegetation and leave the area looking like it has been plowed. Learn more about hogs.
2017 Guide to Alligator Hunting in Florida available now
2017-2018 WMA regulations brochures available now, focus shifts to digital delivery
The FWC works to increase small game opportunities
Hunters: If you receive a turkey hunting survey, please complete it, even if you don't/didn't hunt
The FWC annually conducts a survey of Florida hunters’ participation in hunting wild turkeys. You may receive a postcard asking you to complete a brief questionnaire about your wild turkey hunting experiences this past spring. Study participants are selected randomly among licensed hunters to maintain a scientifically valid study. If you receive a survey card, please complete and return it to assist us in better understanding hunters’ participation in turkey hunting, hunter success and satisfaction. Please note that it is important that all hunters who receive a survey card respond, even if they did not hunt turkeys this year or do not hunt turkeys in general, as this information helps us better understand how many people actually hunt turkeys and better estimate total harvest.
If you have any questions about the survey, please contact wildturkeyprogram@MyFWC.com.
Remove pythons, win prizes
The new Python Pickup Program offers valuable prizes to participants who remove and report Burmese pythons. Starting now, anyone who removes a python will receive a free Python Pickup T-shirt for submitting their first entry (with photographic evidence). For every submission received, participants will be entered into a monthly prize drawing as well as a grand prize drawing to be held next year. Check out the video for more information about the program and receive training to identify and safely remove pythons.
As part of the Python Pickup, people can submit pythons removed from any property in Florida where they have authorization to do so from the property owner or land manager. In addition, a recent Executive Order allows people to remove pythons year-round from 22 public lands with no hunting license or wildlife management area permit required.
Report sightings of Burmese pythons and other nonnative species to our Exotic Species Reporting Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (888-483-4681), online at IveGot1.org, or by downloading the free “IveGot1” smartphone app.
Youth Hunter Education Challenge
The Florida Youth Hunter Education Challenge (FLYHEC) is being held Saturday, May 13 at the Ocala Conservation Center in Silver Springs. The program, developed by the National Rifle Association for hunter safety course graduates, offers lessons in leadership and safe, responsible hunting and target shooting. For more information, contact the Ocala Conservation Center at George.Warthen@MyFWC.com or 352-625-2804.
Short Cuts
2017-2018 resident game and furbearer Florida hunting season dates now available!
Phase 1 application period for quota/limited entry hunts begins May 15
The application period for many fall quota hunt, special-opportunity hunt, and National Wildlife Refuge hunt permits begins at 10 a.m. on May 15 and runs through midnight on June 15. Hunters can choose quota/limited entry hunts for deer and hogs as well as hunts for families, youth, people with disabilities, bowhunters and those hunting with muzzleloaders and modern firearms. If you’d like to take part in one or more of these hunts, apply at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com, county tax collectors’ offices or most retail outlets that sell hunting and fishing supplies. Get more details about fall quota/limited entry hunts.
New web pages for FWC-managed public shooting ranges
Find a wealth of information about FWC-managed public shooting ranges including where ranges are located, what opportunities they offer, hours of operation, updates, and more! Also, check out FWC’s shooting range safety video, too.
Take a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online, and FWC’s website offers several course options. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day.
Take a bowhunter education course and learn about bowhunting skills, techniques, tackle and safety.
Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
