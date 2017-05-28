FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 26, 2017
Governor Scott Directs Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott proclaimed Monday, May 29, 2017 as Memorial Day in Florida and directed all National and State flags in Florida to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29, 2017, in memory of the fallen heroes of our Armed Forces. To view the proclamation, see below or click HERE.
MEMORIAL DAY
WHEREAS, in cities and towns throughout our great nation, Americans will join together on Monday, May 29, 2017, to honor the fallen heroes of our Armed Forces; and
WHEREAS, in 1868 Memorial Day was established as a national holiday to pay tribute to those who gave their lives serving our country; and
WHEREAS, over 1.6 million veterans of the United States Armed Forces currently reside in Florida; and
WHEREAS, our men and women in uniform have sacrificed their lives to maintain the security of our great Nation and the liberties we hold so dear; and
WHEREAS, our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and Merchant Marines continue to work toward peace and prosperity in the world; and
WHEREAS, we should express our profound sympathy and gratitude to the families who have lost their loved ones in service to America; keep faith with all those who have died for our country by remaining forever vigilant in our defense of freedom and democracy; and always strive for permanent peace in the world so that a new generation of Americans will never have to know the horrors of war.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Rick Scott, Governor of the State of Florida, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by 4 U.S.C. § 7(m), as amended on June 29, 2007, and the laws and Constitution of the State of Florida, do hereby:
- Proclaim Monday, May 29, 2017, as Memorial Day in Florida in recognition of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our Nation; and
- Ask all residents of Florida to pause for a moment of silence at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017; and
- Direct all National and State flags in Florida to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29, 2017, in memory of the fallen heroes of our Armed Forces.
