Meeting Notice
May 18, 2017
Gulf Council to Meet in Naples, Florida
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will meet June 5-8, 2017 at the Naples Grande Beach Resort, located at 475 Seagate Drive, Naples, Florida 34103. The meeting will convene on the following days and local times:
- Closed Session from 8:00 - 8:30 on Monday
- Council Committees meet 8:30 - 5:15 on Monday
- Council Committees meet 8:00 - 5:00 on Tuesday
- Council Committees meet 8:30 - 10:15 on Wednesday
- Full Council meets 10:15 - 5:30 on Wednesday
- Full Council meets 8:30 - 3:30 on Thursday
Public testimony is scheduled on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition to taking general comments, testimony will be taken on the following issues:
- Final Action on Reef Fish Amendment 44 - Minimum Stock Size Threshold for Reef Fish Stocks
- Final Action on Reef Fish Amendment 47 - Vermillion Snapper MSY Proxy and ACL
- Final Action on Abbreviated Framework Action to Modify the Number of Unrigged Hooks Carried Onboard Longline Vessels
- Final Action on Spiny Lobster Regulatory Amendment 4 - Annual Catch Limits and Targets and South Atlantic Recreational Trap Prohibition