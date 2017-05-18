Thursday, May 18, 2017

Gulf Council to Meet in Naples, Florida

Meeting Notice
May 18, 2017
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will meet June 5-8, 2017 at the Naples Grande Beach Resort, located at 475 Seagate Drive, Naples, Florida 34103. The meeting will convene on the following days and local times:
  • Closed Session from 8:00 - 8:30 on Monday
  • Council Committees meet 8:30 - 5:15 on Monday
  • Council Committees meet 8:00 - 5:00 on Tuesday
  • Council Committees meet 8:30 - 10:15 on Wednesday
  • Full Council meets 10:15 - 5:30 on Wednesday
  • Full Council meets 8:30 - 3:30 on Thursday
 
The Committee and Council Agenda are posted on the Council website and meeting materials will be posted as they become available. 
 
Public testimony is scheduled on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition to taking general comments, testimony will be taken on the following issues:
  • Final Action on Reef Fish Amendment 44 - Minimum Stock Size Threshold for Reef Fish Stocks
  • Final Action on Reef Fish Amendment 47 - Vermillion Snapper MSY Proxy and ACL
  • Final Action on Abbreviated Framework Action to Modify the Number of Unrigged Hooks Carried Onboard Longline Vessels
  • Final Action on Spiny Lobster Regulatory Amendment 4 - Annual Catch Limits and Targets and South Atlantic Recreational Trap Prohibition
 
Written comments submitted on these issues by May 30, 2017 will be summarized and presented to Full Council before final action is taken. Visit the proposed amendments page of our website to submit your comments or email your comments to gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org.
 
Council meetings are open to the public and are broadcast live over the internet. Register for the webinar.


at