Gulf Council's Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Recreational
Advisory Panel to Meet
Meeting Notice
April 21, 2017
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council to Convene its Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler Advisory Panel
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will convene its Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler Advisory Panel on Monday, May 8, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST and on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Double Tree, 300 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130.
The Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler Advisory Panel will review relevant background information to biology and management of red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico. The Panel will also discuss options to improve federal access for the private red snapper recreational fishery and make recommendations to the Gulf Council to be reviewed at their June 2017 meeting.
About the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.
