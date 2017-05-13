GULF COUNTY SEARCH WARRANT YIELDS NARCOTICS AND STOLEN FIREARM

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announces the arrest of Chrystan P. Davidson (26) and Steven J. Williams (28). On Tuesday, May 9, Investigators S. Ferrell and P. Williams contacted Davidson and Williams in the 100 block of Arrowhead Circle in Wewahitchka.
Davidson was wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation. The arrest of Davidson prompted Investigators to secure a search warrant for the residence after observing illegal narcotics and paraphernalia in plain view. The search warrant yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, four Carisoprodol pills, and drug paraphernalia.
Investigators also recovered a semi-automatic pistol which was reported stolen to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Davidson was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Less Than Twenty Grams of Marijuana, and Grand Theft of a Firearm.
Williams was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both subjects were transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility.
