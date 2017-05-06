GULF COUNTY SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Deputies arrived and found Joseph B. Taylor, Jr. (53) lying in the yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Taylor was conscious and provided his account of the events to the Deputy. He was transported by ambulance to Bay Medical Sacred Heart in Panama City.
Taylor is listed as stable and is expected to recover.
The investigation revealed the shooting evolved from a verbal domestic dispute between Evans and Taylor who were in a relationship and resided together. Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered the firearm. It was determined that Evans shot Taylor from a bedroom window of the home as Taylor was outside of the residence preparing to leave. Investigators interviewed Evans and she admitted to shooting Taylor.
Evans was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery with a Firearm. She was transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility where she is held for first appearance.
Prepared by: Capt. Chris Buchanan
Approved by: Sheriff Mike Harrison
