Local unemployment fell again in April

Local unemployment fell substantially between March and April.
Franklin County unemployment fell from 3.9 percent in March to 3.5 percent last month.
170 people were looking for work in Franklin County, down from 188 people the month before.
The workforce also increased by 58 people.
9 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County's in April including one of Franklin County's neighbors.
Gulf County's unemployment was 3.6 percent last month, Wakulla County's was 3.2 percent.
Liberty County also saw a big drop in unemployment in April from 5 percent to 4.5 percent.
