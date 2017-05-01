May 2017 Wrack Line Newsletter

|
FSA Events:
May 9: Breakfast with the Birds - Beach Nesters with Adam Dinuovo of Auduboon Florida. Rookery Bay NERR. RSVP here.
May 13: International Migratory Bird Day! The theme for 2017 is "Stopover Sites: Helping Birds Along the Way". Learn more.
May 26-29: Memorial Day Weekend! Shorebirds and seabirds nesting along the coast need more support during busy holiday weekends. Can you help? If so, contact a Stewardship Coordinator below.
Reminder:
May 13 - 19 is the next count window for the Breeding Bird Protocol.