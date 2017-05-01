Monday, May 1, 2017

May 2017 Wrack Line Newsletter

Wrack Line Cover Photo
original artwork by Chris Burney

In this issue

Events & reminders

FSA Events:

May 9: Breakfast with the Birds - Beach Nesters with Adam Dinuovo of Auduboon Florida. Rookery Bay NERR.  RSVP here.


May 13: International Migratory Bird Day! The theme for 2017 is "Stopover Sites: Helping Birds Along the Way". Learn more


May 26-29Memorial Day Weekend!  Shorebirds and seabirds nesting along the coast need more support during busy holiday weekends. Can you help?  If so, contact a Stewardship Coordinator below. 


Reminder:

May 13 - 19 is the next count window for the Breeding Bird Protocol



