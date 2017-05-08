O'Neal turns himself in to Authorities - now faced attempted murder charges

The Sheriff's department said the shooting occurred around noon on Friday during an argument at a home at 139 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Apalachicola.
The victims include 47 year old Phillip Barry O’Neal, who is Austin's father; also injured were 35 year old Bo Harris and 41 year old Merchant Everitt Bunyon.
All three men were treated at Bay Medical Center in Panama city.
After the shooting, Austin O'Neal left in a white vehicle, which was found later a few blocks from the home.
O'Neal is now facing two counts of attempted murder.
Authorities said that O'Neal has a disagreement with one of the men at the home and the disagreement led to shots being fired, possibly by more than one of the individuals.
The investigation is ongoing.
http://live.oysterradio.com/