Relay For Life of Forgotten Coast
Ice Cream Social Wrap Up Party!
Monday, May 15th, 2017 at 6:30PM
Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf
3801 E. Hwy 98, Port St Joe, FL 32456
Join us as we celebrate this season's fundraising accomplishments. All teams, participants, survivors and sponsors are invited! Special recognition will be given to the top fundraising team, top fundraising participant, most spirited, sponsors and many more. Don't miss out!
**Please make sure all money is turned in before the party so we can get an accurate total for each team**
For more information contact: Lisa Jones lisa.jones@cancer.org
