Still have a few spots in the Estuary class on Friday

Estuary Class Friday, May 12, 12:00-4:00pm
Do you know what an estuary is and why it is so vital our economy and way of life? Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve on Friday, May 12, 2017 12:00-4:00pmexplore the estuary we depend on. Participants will learn about the habitats and creatures that make up our estuary and how the river and bay are intricately connected. We will see these habitats up close aboard the Reserve’s research vessel the Henry Lee. The workshop will be based out of the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint, FL 32328. The class is $25.00. Please register for in advance. For more information contact Anita Grove at (850) 670-7708 or Anita.Grove@dep.state.fl.us.
