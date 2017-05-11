Thursday, May 11, 2017

Upcoming Conservation Lecture on The Iditarod: An Inside Look From the Perspective of a "Trail Vet" , Thursday, May 11th

Thursday
May 11th, 2017
From 7pm to 8pm
FSUCML Auditorium
3618 US-98
St. Teresa, FL 32358
Refreshments available before talk
The Iditarod: An Inside Look From the Perspective of a "Trail Vet"
by Dr. Norm Griggs
Shepherd Spring Animal Hospital
In this presentation, Dr. Norm Griggs, a veterinarian in Crawfordville, FL, provides an up-close and personal view of the 1,000 mile 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race from Settler's Bay to Nome, Alaska.  With a series of photographs and commentary, he will describe his adventure as a "Trail Vet" from Florida in frozen Alaska. He will cover his acceptance into the program, preparation, training, and finally life on the Iditarod Trial for three weeks  in the remote Alaskan tundra.
About the Speaker
Dr. Norm Griggs, a native of Memphis, earned his degree in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Tennessee, and operated a small animal practice for 23 years with his wife, Melody. Several years after selling the business and "retiring," they discovered the natural Florida coast of the panhandle, moved to Wakulla County ,and opened Shepherd Spring Animal Hospital.  Word of mouth spread about the "little clinic on 98", earning Dr. Griggs a bundle of devoted clients  . . . the animals and the humans they own.

"I love practice in a small community. Each day I get to enjoy my job, veterinary medicine and surgery, in an atmosphere of support and appreciation from this community. I enjoy, beyond words, making a difference in the quality of life for a dog, cat, sea turtle or whatever else comes through our doors.  We continue to stay engaged in bettering the welfare of companion animals so tragically "thrown away". With the support of so many other individuals and groups of warm hearted people, we will never end our mission of confronting pain, suffering and homelessness in abandoned animals in our community."   
UPCOMING EVENTS

Lecture: Future Storminess

Thursday, July 13 2017 @ 7pm

Dr. James Elsner (FSU) will discuss hurricanes and tornadoes in a warmer world


Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta

Saturday, October 7th 2017

Ahoy, mateys! Get your "scrap-py "boats ready for this year's regatta.

