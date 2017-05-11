Upcoming Conservation Lecture on The Iditarod: An Inside Look From the Perspective of a "Trail Vet" , Thursday, May 11th

Dr. Norm Griggs, a native of Memphis, earned his degree in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Tennessee, and operated a small animal practice for 23 years with his wife, Melody. Several years after selling the business and "retiring," they discovered the natural Florida coast of the panhandle, moved to Wakulla County ,and opened Shepherd Spring Animal Hospital. Word of mouth spread about the "little clinic on 98", earning Dr. Griggs a bundle of devoted clients . . . the animals and the humans they own.
"I love practice in a small community. Each day I get to enjoy my job, veterinary medicine and surgery, in an atmosphere of support and appreciation from this community. I enjoy, beyond words, making a difference in the quality of life for a dog, cat, sea turtle or whatever else comes through our doors. We continue to stay engaged in bettering the welfare of companion animals so tragically "thrown away". With the support of so many other individuals and groups of warm hearted people, we will never end our mission of confronting pain, suffering and homelessness in abandoned animals in our community."