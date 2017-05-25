USFWS recognizes group working to protect the St. Marks frosted flatwood salamander

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has recognized a group that is working to increase the survival rate of frosted flatwood salamander larvae in the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge.
The St. Marks Frosted Flatwoods Salamander Research Team was recognized with an Honor Award marking extraordinary
conservation accomplishments in 2015 and 2016.
When surveys revealed a precipitous decline in frosted flatwoods salamanders on St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge and
across the species’ range, staff from the refuge and the U.S. Geological Survey took action with other partners and experts to address the needs of the salamander.
The work included inventorying and monitoring population levels and developing a successful larval headstart program.
The methods developed for the program have successfully increased the survival rate of larvae.
The Team included partners and experts from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Panama City Ecological Services Field Office, the Apalachicola National Forest, The Nature Conservancy, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Eglin Air Force Base.
