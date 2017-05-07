Wakulla County Historical Society presents "Stories of the Sopchoppy Police Chief"

Historical Society President Debra Jay announced “Stories of the Sopchoppy Police Chief” as the program topic on Tuesday, May 9 at7:00 pm in the Wakulla County Public Library at 4330 Crawfordville Hwy. featuring Claxton Vause who was born in Arran in 1933 to Claxton Sr. and Marcia Grant Vause. He has lived most of his life in Sopchoppy and graduated from Sopchoppy High School in 1952. During his high school years he worked as a fishing guide at the Breakaway Lodge. He served in the Army in the 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In 1955, he married Vonita Haskett of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina and they have three daughters—Arlene, Danita and Myra.
Claxton became the Police Chief of Sopchoppy in 1960. He has also served Wakulla County as a deputy sheriff and bailiff. He retired from the City of Sopchoppy in 1992. In 1960, there were only four law enforcement officers in the county—Sheriff Bill Taff, Deputy R. E. Whaley, Deputy Fred Oliver in St. Marks and Claxton Vause in Sopchoppy. Vause is a renowned teller of stories and will surely share some of the interesting and humor from his time as the Sopchoppy Police Chief.
It will be a delightful evening with a good dose of history so please join us!
