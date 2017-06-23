A portion of Highway 98 will be named in honor of Robert Clifford Millender

A section of Highway 98 in Franklin County will soon be named after a fallen soldier.
Curt Blair with the Franklin County Tourist Development Council said that the state has approved naming a two mile stretch of Highway 98 in memory of Robert Clifford Millender.
Mister Millender was born in Carrabelle and was serving as an infantryman with the US army when he was killed in action in Vietnam on March 3rd, 1969.
He was 22 years old.
He was awarded the Purple Heart, the national defense service medal and the Vietnam service medal.
The request was originally made in 2015, it has taken this long for the designation to apporved by the legislature.
Blair said state representative Halsey Beshears and state senator Bill Montford were instrumental in getting the issue approved.
There will be a ceremony at some point when the Department of Transportation is ready to install the new signage.
Commissioners hope to do the same for other fallen soldiers.
There is a list of all local soldiers killed in action on a memorial on the Armory in Apalachicola.
