Apalachicola police arrest woman for passing worthless bank checks

Local authorities on Monday arrested a woman who was attempting to pass bad checks at a business in Apalachicola.
Apalachicola police along with Franklin County sheriff's deputies arrested Stacy M. Maresca as she was leaving an Apalachicola business.
Employees at the business called authorities after she tried to pass a bad check there.
Maresca had outstanding warrants against her – the sheriff's department said she had written bad checks across several counties including Franklin County.
Maresca has been charged with three counts of passing worthless bank checks and more felony charges are pending.
The Sheriff's office is asking businesses to see if they have received bad or counterfeit checks from Maresca and if so to call the sheriffs office at 670-8500.
