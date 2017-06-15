WHAT/WHEN:
Commercial harvest of greater amberjack in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico will close on June 20, 2017. Commercial harvest will reopen at 12:01 a.m. (local time on January 1, 2018.
WHY THIS CLOSURE IS HAPPENING:
DURING THE CLOSURE:
- Any person aboard a vessel for which a commercial vessel permit for Gulf reef fish has been issued must comply with the closure regardless of where the fish are harvested.
- No greater amberjack caught in Gulf of Mexico federal waters after the closure date may be purchased, bartered, traded, or sold.
- The prohibition of sale does not apply to trade in greater amberjack that were harvested, landed ashore and bartered, traded, or sold before the closure, and held in cold storage by a dealer or processor.
http://live.oysterradio.com/