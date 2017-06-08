Florida Highway Patrol is hiring - come to the Recruitment Fair in Panama City on Friday

The Florida Highway Patrol is hiring and if you want to find out more about the jobs there will be a recruitment screening in Panama City this month.
The Open House Recruitment Fair will help potential applicants with the application process.
The minimum qualifications to be a Highway patrol officer is that you be a US Citizen with a High School diploma or equivalent and you have to be at least 19 years old to apply.
You also need a valid driver’s license and either one year of law enforcement experience (sworn or non-sworn); Two years of public contact experience; Two years of active continuous U.S. military service with an honorable discharge; or have completed 30 semester or 45-quarter hours of college credit from an accredited college or university.
If you meet the requirements then come out to the Highway Patrol Open House Recruitment Fair on June the 9th from 3 till 7 Central time at the Highway Patrol station in Panama City.
The office is located at 6030 C.R. 2321 just off Highway 231.
