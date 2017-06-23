Four youth teams heading to state tournaments

This has been a good year for local youth sports teams.
Parks and Recreation department chief Fonda Davis said 4 local youth baseball and softball teams have made it to the state level of competition this year.
The Ozone baseball team, which is made up of 11 and 12 year olds, will be heading to the state baseball tournament in Marianna on July the 15th.
The AA boys team, which are 6 to 8 year olds, will head to the state tournament in Sebring which runs from June 30th through the 4th of July.
The girls ponytails team, which are 11 and 12 year olds, earned the chance to compete at the state tournament in Bristol, as did the Belles, which is made up of 13 to 15 years olds.
The softball tournament will be held July 7th through the 9th.
The county helps teams with travel expenses by providing 2500 dollars to teams going to a state tournament and 5000 dollars for youth teams reaching the national level.
But that’s not enough to pay for the trip – the teams will be busy fundraising over the next few weeks.
If you would like to make a donation to the cause, contact the county parks and recreation department for more information.
