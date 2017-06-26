Franklin County approves sustaining grants for local groups

Franklin county Commissioners on Tuesday approved a number of sustaining grants the Franklin county Tourist Development Council provides to various local groups.
The sustaining grants help fund local museums including the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum, the Raney House and the Carrabelle History Museum and other groups like the county’s two lighthouses.
The Apalachicola center for History, Culture and Art will also receive the funding.
Those groups get 20 thousand dollars a year to help them cover their operating expenses.
