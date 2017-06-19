Franklin County Clerk Elected Board President of Statewide Association

New Leadership Installed for Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers
With more than 400 in attendance, including FCCC members, leadership and staff from Florida Clerks of Court and Comptrollers offices statewide, Clerk Johnson was installed into office by Bradford County Clerk and 2016-17 Clerk of the Year Award recipient Ray Norman.
“I am deeply honored to be this year’s President of our outstanding organization, as well as a member of its first all-female Executive Committee,” Clerk Johnson said. “I look forward to working shoulder to shoulder with the clerks and comptrollers of Florida’s 67 counties and leading the Association to be the strongest and the best it can be.”
Clerk Johnson has served more than three terms as the Franklin County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. She began her career in the Clerk’s Office in 1974 and worked in many different areas under the administration of three clerks prior to being elected in 2004. Clerk Johnson was honored as Florida’s 2013-14 Clerk of the Year and received the Outstanding Service Award in 2012.
Additional members elected to serve on the 2017-18 FCCC Executive Committee include Palm Beach County Clerk Sharon R. Bock, Esq. (President-Elect), Polk County Clerk Stacy M. Butterfield, CPA (Vice President), Clay County Clerk Tara S. Green (Treasurer) and Manatee County Clerk Angelina “Angel” Colonneso, Esq. (Secretary).
