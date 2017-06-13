Franklin County commission approves early draw for elections office

Franklin County Commissioners this week agreed to allow the Supervisor of Elections office to make an early draw on its monthly budget allocation to pay some of its bills.
The County approved an early draw of 10 thousand dollars.
Supervisor of Elections Heather Riley said about half the money will pay the lease on the election system and software for handicapped accessible voting equipment.
The rest will pay to renew the licensing on the software that is needed to tabulate votes.
Riley said the early draw will help the office continue to operate normally as they undergo an audit and she expects that everything will be back to normal by July.
