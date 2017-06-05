Monday, June 5, 2017

Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

KITTENS, yes, we have lots of kittens!  All sizes, ages, colors and personalities.  We are in need of homes for this bumper crop of furry felines so we have reduced the adoption fee to only $50.00.  What a great time to adopt a sweet, fluffy ball of fluff to add to your family!  
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and 
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our 
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you 
can spare would be greatly appreciated.

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County 
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.  You may logon to 
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable 
pets.



