Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

Brody is a terrier who only weighs about 25 lbs. At 10 months old, that's about as big as he'll get so he's a nice size for many people. This little guy is full of happy, playful energy. He is very social and lounging in the kiddie pool on these hot summer days is one of his favorite past times. He loves people and other dogs and will make a great pet for an active family looking for a joyful dog!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
