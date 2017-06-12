FWC completes work on artificial reefs off Mexico Beach

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has just completed the construction of 6 artificial reefs offshore of Mexico beach.
A
total of 471 prefabricated concrete artificial reef modules were
deployed in three areas off of Mexico Beach.
There
are four different types of modules at depths of 20 to 80 feet.
The
nearly 1.4 million dollar project was funded using money provided
after the BP oi spill.
These
reefs are part of the Florida Artificial Reef Creation and
Restoration project, which will construct and deploy prefabricated
artificial reef modules in state waters at different depths within 48
permitted locations across northwest Florida.
The
remaining artificial reefs will be deployed in areas off of Escambia,
Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties.
Those
reefs will likely be completed by mid-2018.
http://live.oysterradio.com/