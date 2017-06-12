Monday, June 12, 2017

FWC completes work on artificial reefs off Mexico Beach

 The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has just completed the construction of 6 artificial reefs offshore of Mexico beach.
A total of 471 prefabricated concrete artificial reef modules were deployed in three areas off of Mexico Beach.
There are four different types of modules at depths of 20 to 80 feet.
The nearly 1.4 million dollar project was funded using money provided after the BP oi spill.
These reefs are part of the Florida Artificial Reef Creation and Restoration project, which will construct and deploy prefabricated artificial reef modules in state waters at different depths within 48 permitted locations across northwest Florida.
The remaining artificial reefs will be deployed in areas off of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties.

Those reefs will likely be completed by mid-2018.

