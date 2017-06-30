FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
Instagram Favorite
The female sea turtle was crawling up the beach to nest and accidentally fell into the pool
where she was found the next morning. The homeowner called the FWC for help and the turtle
was successfully removed from the pool. After tagging the turtle, rescuers released her on-site.
She made the crawl back down the beach and will hopefully come back to nest in a safer area.
If you find a stranded, sick, injured or dead sea turtle, please call FWC's 24-hour
Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922).
Photo credit: The Turtle Hospital
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
