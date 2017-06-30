Friday, June 30, 2017

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

Help FWC Monitor Fish Health by Reporting Fish Kills

Fish Kill

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) needs your help in monitoring fish health by tracking marine and freshwater fish kills in Florida.

FWC scientists monitor and document fish kills and diseases, as well as other aquatic animal health issues and associated environmental events. Many factors can contribute to a fish kill. The good news is that most natural water bodies are resilient to 
fish kill events.

The public can report fish kills to the FWC at MyFWC.com/FishKill or by calling the FWC Fish Kill Hotline at 800-636-0511. You can also submit a report through the “FWC Reporter” app on your iOS or Android mobile devices.

New on MyFWC.com/Research

Barotrauma

Learn about the tools available to treat barotrauma, a condition that occurs when fish are brought up from deep waters. Using venting tools and descending devices can help fish survive after
being released.

Red Snapper Research

Researchers use acoustic telemetry to study red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico

Cottonmouth

Snakes are very active during the summer months with warm weather and frequent rain. If you see one it’s best to observe from a safe distance.



