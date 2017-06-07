FWC plans special meeting on Friday to discuss Red Snapper season

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a special meeting this Friday afternoon to discuss possible changes to the state and federal red snapper seasons.
Recent discussion between the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Gulf states indicate that there may be a way to add a substantial number of additional red snapper fishing days in federal waters this summer, but Florida would have to give up fishing days in state waters to get more days of fishing in federal waters.
The 2017 red snapper season in federal waters is already done. It ran from June 1st through the 3rd.
In state waters, the season runs for 78-days total.
The season is currently open daily through July 9th, and is scheduled to reopen Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, including Labor Day.
Current discussions are focused on aligning a possible expanded federal season on weekends and holidays through the summer with existing seasons for state waters across all five Gulf states, including Florida.
In order for that to work, Florida would likely have to give up some state waters fishing days during the week through the summer and possibly in the fall.
These changes would apply only to private recreational anglers.
No changes to the commercial or recreational for-hire seasons are being considered.
The Fridays special meeting will be held at at 2 p.m.
This special meeting is being held online and via phone.
Information about how to participate remotely is being finalized and will be posted at MyFWC.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/