Governor Rick Scott Announces Two License-Free Fishing Weekends in June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced that June 3 and 4 will be a license-free saltwater fishing weekend, and June 10 and 11 will be a license-free freshwater fishing weekend for Florida residents and visitors. On these weekends, a fishing license is not required.
Governor Scott said, “License-free fishing weekends are the perfect opportunity for Floridians and visitors to see for themselves why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World. Fishing is a major economic engine for our state, and these weekends help introduce families to Florida’s great outdoors. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the license free fishing weekends in June with their friends and loved ones.”
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting these four license-free fishing days near National Fishing and Boating Week, a national celebration of fishing and boating. The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation’s www.TakeMeFishing.org website offers information on events sponsored by businesses and communities during National Fishing and Boating Week, as well as locating fishing sites, identifying recreational species and finding fishing tips.
FWC Chairman Brian Yablonski said, “We want to make it easy for new anglers to enjoy Florida’s many fishing opportunities, whether they choose to cast from shore, from a boat, or from the banks of one of our many rivers and lakes. These weekends also offer a free chance for seasoned anglers to introduce fishing to a someone who has not yet had the opportunity to enjoy it. The experience just might create a new hobby and encourage a commitment to conserving Florida’s valuable natural resources.”
This free fishing weekend is a part of the eight total license-free fishing days the FWC offers each year. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. To learn more about license-free fishing days, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing tips visitMyFWC.com/Fishing.
http://live.oysterradio.com/