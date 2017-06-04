Kite Tales - June 2017 issue

Black Skimmers
The skimmers’ extraordinary bill sets it apart from all other American birds. The lower mandible is longer than the upper mandible; the skimmer drags the lower mandible through the water as it flies just above the surface. The bill is super sensitive so when it touches a small fish, snap...gulp! The Black Skimmer is one of three skimmers found in the world; the other two are the African Skimmer and the Indian Skimmer. All three species of skimmer look alike and employ the same method to catch their food. Skimmers are active through the day but what most people may not know is that they will feed at night. Their ability to catch food by touch allows them to feed in little or no light situations. Black Skimmers can be found throughout Florida. They are most often found in coastal habitats but they can occasionally be found frequenting inland freshwater lakes, rivers and man-made water bodies such as sewage treatment impoundments and large retention ponds. Florida’s Black Skimmer is listed as ‘State Threatened’ and the population is in decline. Habitat loss due to coastal development, disturbance and predation are the main threats to Black Skimmers. We can all help beach-nesting birds like the Black Skimmer be more successful. Learn more
You can also volunteer as a beach-nesting bird steward.
Audubon Florida are looking for shorebird volunteers in the Panhandle.
For more information on Black Skimmers and where to find them, CLICK HERE
Pipevine Swallowtail by Andy Wraithmell
Several trail sites around Florida are now acting as Wings Over Florida butterfly ambassadors on our behalf and will be offering field trips and/or programs at their respective sites.
Park Service Specialist Art Carton and volunteer Cathy Beals will be leading butterfly walks on June 24th
(11am
) and July 29
(11am
). For more details contact Art at (561) 776-7449 extension 9
Park Service Specialist Daffney Green and volunteer Lu Dodson will be leading butterfly walks every Saturday starting on June 3rd. For more details contact Daffney at (305) 361-8779
A self-guided option is available at this beautiful park. Ask at the ranger station to take part in the Wings Over Florida butterfly program.
FWC photo by Andy Wraithmell
FWC photo by Tim Donovan
