Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Must-see map and graphs for deer hunters

New interactive map for deer hunters

Deer registry map
The Deer Management Program has a new tool for Florida deer hunters - an interactive Florida Buck Registry map showing where entries are located by county. You can search this new map by antler score range, year, method of take, and typical or non-typical antlers, and see a map of Florida with color-coded counties based on which ones have the highest antler scores or most number of entries.
For more information about Florida deer management and hunting.


