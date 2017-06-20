Must-see map and graphs for deer hunters

June
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
New interactive map for deer hunters
The Deer Management Program has a new tool for Florida deer hunters - an interactive Florida Buck Registry map showing where entries are located by county. You can search this new map by antler score range, year, method of take, and typical or non-typical antlers, and see a map of Florida with color-coded counties based on which ones have the highest antler scores or most number of entries.
For more information about Florida deer management and hunting.
Wanted: Duck Banding Sites
2015-2016 deer harvest data
Learn about Florida's deer harvest during the 2015-2016 hunting season. See results for each deer management unit, private land vs public land, average number of antler points per harvested buck, estimated harvest by season type and more.
Do you know Florida's hunter safety requirement?
Introduce youth to archery this summer!
2017 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshops
Calendar
Youth Hunter Education Challenge sporting clays class
Who: For youth between the ages 12-17 who have completed a hunter safety course
When: July 15 from 8:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Tenoroc Public Shooting Range
3760 Tenoroc Mine Rd.
Lakeland, Florida
Cost: All guns, ammo, and instruction are provided free of charge.
Register: Contact Jason.Tackett@MyFWC.com or 863-648-3816
Youth Hunter Education Challenge sporting clays tournament
Who: For youth between the ages 12-17
When: Aug. 5. 9 a.m. check in.
Where: Tenoroc Public Shooting Range
3760 Tenoroc Mine Rd.
Lakeland, Florida
Cost: $25/shooter. Includes 50 clays, 50 shot shells, eye and ear protection, water and lunch.
Register: Contact Jason.Tackett@MyFWC.com or 863-648-3816
