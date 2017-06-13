Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Receives Overall Top Performer Award from Professional Research Consultants, Inc.

PORT ST JOE, FLA. (June 13, 2017) – Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf has received the highest Overall Top Performer Award for Hospital Environment, ranking them #1 in Florida and in the United States, from Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC), an independent research-marketing firm dedicated to the improvement of healthcare nationwide.
Creating an environment of healing PRC Achievement Awards recognize organizations at the hospital, facility, department or unit level for enhancing their patients’ perception of care by focusing on Key Drivers of Excellence.
PRC’s highest honor, the Overall Top Performer Award, is given to healthcare facilities, providers, outpatient service lines and inpatient units that scored at the 100th percentile for the Overall Quality of Care “Excellent” score in PRC’s national client database for the prior calendar year. 5-Star Awards are given to those scoring at or above the 90th percentile; and 4-Star Awards to the 75th-89th percentile. The scores are based on data collected from patients who rate the hospital as “Excellent” when asked about the overall quality of care in the post-discharge patient satisfaction survey.
“Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf is truly honored to be recognized as a ‘Top Performer’ by PRC,” said Mary Jim Montgomery, VP of Patient Care Services. “The commitment of our associates, physicians and volunteers demonstrates our dedication to our community to provide first class healthcare in a safe, clean environment with exemplary care for our patients.”
Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf also received the following 5-Star Overall Quality of Care awards:
- Emergency Department Services, 5-Star Award
- Medical Surgical Unit, 5-Star Award
- Inpatient Services, 5-Star Award
- Outpatient Laboratory Services, 5-Star Award
- Outpatient Radiology Mammography, 5-Star Award
- Outpatient Radiology Ultrasound, 5-Star Award
“We are honored to receive this recognition by our patients,” said Roger Hall, president of Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. “Since opening the hospital seven years ago, it has always been and always will be our goal to provide residents and visitors of Gulf and Franklin counties with excellent care.”
For more information about Sacred Heart on the Gulf, please visit www.sacred-heart.org/gulf/.
