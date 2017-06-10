Volunteers Needed for Coastal Bird Stewardship Program.

Volunteers Needed - Audubon Florida is in need of volunteers for their Coastal Bird Stewardship Program. Summer weekends and holidays bring a lot more people to our beaches and greater protections are needed around coastal bird nesting areas. If you like the beach, birds or hanging out on the water and want to be part of this important conservation work, Audubon will be offering a free Bird Steward training session in Panacea on June 15th at 7 pm. For details, contact Bonnie Samuelsen at 941-951-7704 or email FLConservation@audubon.org. Can’t make the date? No problem, contact Bonnie for future opportunities.
