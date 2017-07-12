Applications being accepted for Florida's Southern Pine Beetle prevention program

The Florida Forest service is taking applications for the Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program.
The southern pine beetle is one of the most destructive forest pests in the southeast, and periodic outbreaks can rapidly kill millions of pine trees on tens of thousands of acres.
The last major outbreaks in Florida occurred from 1999 to 2002, resulting in an estimated $59 million in timber losses.
The Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program offers an incentive payment for landowners who conduct a first pulpwood thinning and partial cost reimbursement for prescribed burning, mechanical underbrush treatments and planting longleaf or slash pine.
Since it was first offered in 2005, the program has supported these practices on more than 167,000 acres around the state.
The program is limited to 44 northern Florida counties located within the range of the southern pine beetle including Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty counties.
Applications for the program are available on-line at freshfromflorida.com.
Applications will be accepted through July 31st.
