August Events & Activities Along Florida's Forgotten Coast

Road Trip To The Forgotten Coast
Nothing says summer more than a road trip! And there's no better way to send summer packing than with a late summer getaway road trip. Along the way, you'll encounter dozens of parks, wildlife areas, museums and recreational opportunities. Many lodging providers are pulling out the stops to offer late summer getaway packages.
APALACHICOLA
The Best Western Apalach Inn
in Apalachicola is offering guests that stay 2 nights a 20% discount on the 3rd night.
The Apalachicola River Inn
overlooks the Apalachicola River and features two onsite restaurants with local fresh seafood fare. Guests enjoy a welcome drink in the Spoonbill Lounge and a cooked to order breakfast. The Inn is currently offering a $30 reduction off weekend rates Sunday
-Thursday
holidays excluded.
The iconic Gibson Inn
features a 10% military and AARP discount. The hotel is the host of the area’s popular Murder Mystery Weekends. Approximately two weeks prior to the event guests are mailed the theme of the "murder" and they can "dress the part" or not, it's all up to you! The fall 2017 event dates are Sept. 22-24
, Oct. 27-29
and Dec. 1-3
.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
Stay 6 consecutive nights at St. George Island's beachfront Buccaneer Inn
and get the 7th one free! The Buccaneer also offers a 15% discount for seniors over 55 and/or military.
Collins Vacation Rentals
features specials that include individual guest house discounts as part of their Fun in the Sun rental specials, AARP discounts, early booking discounts, book 4 nights and get the fifth free, military specials, repeat renter discounts and senior citizen discounts.
Fickling & Company
offers Repeat Guest discounts plus you can take 5% off your 7 night stay when you book the same home. This discount is valid on weekly rentals only, not monthly or three night reservations. This offer applies to select properties and is for new reservations only.
Book now to reserve a fall vacation special with Still Waters
, a large gulf view beach rental beach house on St. George Island with great gulf views and numerous resort-style amenities. During October through December rent six days and receive the 7th night free.
The St. George Inn
features midweek walk-in specials. Arrive Sunday
or Monday
, stay 3 nights, the fourth night is FREE. The St. George Inn also offers special rates for weddings and corporate retreats (blocks of five rooms or more).
CARRABELLE
Many of the Sandy Beach Properties
offer a mid-week special available Monday
– Wednesday
. Book Monday
and Tuesday
and get Wednesday
free.
Receive a Great Deal when you Stay & Play at the St. James Bay Villas and Condos.
The Stay & Play packages include accommodations at the Residences Condominiums, plus unlimited rounds of golf on our perfectly manicured 18-hole championship course.
The Moorings of Carrabelle
offers a Complimentary boat slip with every room for boats under 25' with no shore power. The Moorings also offers AAA member discounts, AARP Member Discounts, AMAC Member Discounts and Military Discounts.