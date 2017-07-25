CFO Patronis Invites Floridians to 2017 Unclaimed Property Auction in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.– Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis invites Floridians to participate in the 2017 Florida Unclaimed Property Auction. This public auction featuring the sale of nearly 50,000 individual items valued at more than $630,000 will be hosted Saturday, July 29, at the Sheraton Suites Cypress Creek in Fort Lauderdale. A public preview will be held Friday, July 28, at the Sheraton Suites hotel.
Featured items in this year’s auction include a 12-pound silver bar recovered from shipwreck Atocha, a vintage Wilt Chamberlain basketball card, 4.3-carat diamond earrings, and several high-end watches from brands such as Rolex, Chopard and Bulgari.
2017 Unclaimed Property Auction Preview
Date: Friday, July 28
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Location: Sheraton Suites Cypress Creek
Address: 555 NW 62nd Street
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 32256
2017 Unclaimed Property Auction
Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 10:00 a.m. (Registration opens at 8:00 a.m.)
The unclaimed property auction features items from safe deposit boxes that have gone unclaimed for years despite exhaustive efforts to return them to their owners. Proceeds from the auction are deposited into the state’s education fund where they work to support Florida’s public school system. Should a property owner discover that he or she owned an item that was auctioned; however, the proceeds from the sale can be claimed any time at no cost.
For full details about this weekend’s auction, or to search for or claim unclaimed property, visit www.FLTreasureHunt.gov, or call 1-88-VALUABLE or 850-413-5555. A free catalog, which lists each item up for sale, is also available on the website.
