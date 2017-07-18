Coast Guard searching for missing person in St. Joseph Bay

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing person in St. Joseph Bay in Panama City, Florida, Tuesday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at 9:04 a.m. of an unmanned, yellow Tribe Perception kayak found adrift in St. Joseph Bay with fishing gear and food on board. No one was seen in the vicinity of the kayak.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station Panama City 45-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- U.S. Navy “Dragon Masters” Aviation Unit of Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division – MH-60S
Anyone with information that may help is requested to contact Sector Mobile command center at (251) 441-6211.
