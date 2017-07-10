Controlled burn scheduled for St. Vincent Island

You will likely see some smoke coming from St. Vincent Island today and Tuesday.
Refuge managers are doing a controlled burn on the island – the burn will cover about 1800 acres.
The burn will likely begin late this afternoon, and will continue into Tuesday.
Prescribed burns are set as a way to clear undergrowth in Florida’s woodlands – lowering the amount of fuel there is to feed wildfires.
Besides cutting down on hazardous ground fuels, prescribed burning also promotes healthy forests and improves wildlife habitats.
http://live.oysterradio.com/