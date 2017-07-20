Franklin County Commission recognizes champion youth sports teams

Franklin County Commissioners recognized two championship youth teams this week.
The AA boys team, which are 6 to 8 year olds from Carrabelle, Eastpoint and Apalachicola, won the AA Machine Pitch "B" Division Championship Game when they competed in the Dixie boys state championships in Sebring in early July.
The girls Belles softball team, which is made up of local 13 to 15 years olds, won the state title at their Dixie girls tournament in Bristol earlier this month.
The Belles will move on to the world series on July the 28th.
Their trophies will now be displayed in the foyer at the Franklin County courthouse Annex for everyone to see.
The children also got big applause from the crowd at the County commission meeting.
