Franklin County Commission to discuss moratorium on new development in the St. George Island commercial district

The Franklin County Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss a possible moratorium on all new development in the St. George Island commercial district while the county decides how they would like to see the area developed.
If approved the 6 month moratorium would impact new development between 3rd street east and 3rd street west on St. George Island.
The moratorium will give the county time to develop a St. George Island Corridor Zoning Overlay District which will better define the types of development that will be allowed in the commercial district.
The public hearing is scheduled to be held at 11 AM during the county commission's regular meeting at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex.
Currently the county has a “Zoning in Progress” Resolution in place which instructs county Planning and Zoning staff not to accept any new development applications for the St. George Island commercial district until the moratorium has been put in place.
http://live.oysterradio.com/