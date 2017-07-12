FWC approves extended gag grouper season in local waters

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday approved lengthening the Gulf of Mexico gag grouper recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties by opening the season September the 1st through December the 31st.
In the past, state waters off the 4 counties have been open for gag grouper fishing only from April 1st through June 30th as opposed to the rest of the state which allows gag grouper fishing from June 1st through December 31st.
The FWC received numerous requests for a longer season that would make fishing opportunities in the four-county area more comparable with the rest of the state.
The current April 1 through June 30 season will remain in place and the new fall season will be in place in time for anglers to participate this year.
The Commission also approved changing the gag grouper commercial minimum size limit in Gulf state waters from 22 to 24 inches.
This increased size limit is consistent with pending federal regulations.
