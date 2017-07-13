FWC seeks volunteers for seagrass project

Florida seagrass beds are extremely valuable marine habitats, as many economically important fish and shellfish species depend on seagrass beds for critical stages of their life history.
Seagrasses also provide food and shelter for endangered mammals and turtles and play a role in nutrient cycling, sediment stabilization and coastal biodiversity.
This is a statewide effort to collect mapping data for Florida seagrasses in order to assess the status and trends of the ecosystem.
Surveys will be begin July 18th and run through August 10th.
Only strong swimmers need apply; and you must bring your own snorkel and mask.
If you are interested, please contact Katie Konchar today at 850-879-7520.
http://myfwc.com/research/habitat/seagrasses/projects/active/simm/.
